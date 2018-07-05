Renting in the Mission: what will $3,000 get you?

According to Walk Score, this San Francisco neighborhood is a "walker's paradise," is quite bikeable and is a haven for transit riders. Data from rental site Zumper shows that median rents for a one-bedroom in the Mission is currently hovering around $3,495.
So, what might you expect to find on a budget of $3,000/month? Read on for a roundup of the latest listings, via Zumper. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
3662 19th St.
Listed at $3,000/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom is located at 3662 19th St.
In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors, a stove, closet space, built-in storage features and bay windows, but pets are not welcome.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
562 Guerrero St.
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom located at 562 Guerrero St. It's listed for $2,995/month for its 800 square feet of space.
Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, wooden cabinetry, granite countertops, built-in shelves and ample natural light. Pet guardians will be sad to hear that cats and dogs are not welcome.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
2191 Mission St., #305
Here's a 650 square foot, one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 2191 Mission St., #305 that's going for $2,950/month.
In the furnished unit, you'll get hardwood flooring, central heating, high ceilings, an HDTV, built-in storage features and generous closet space. Pet guardians, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
(Check out the complete listing here.)