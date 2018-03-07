REAL ESTATE

Renting In the Western Addition: What Will $2,800 Get You?

1355 Post St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in the Western Addition? We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring an apartment in this San Francisco neighborhood if you don't want to spend more than $2,800 / month on rent. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Read on for the listings.

1 Daniel Burnham Ct.




Listed at $2,795 / month, this studio apartment is located at 1 Daniel Burnham Ct.

In the furnished twelfth-floor apartment, you can anticipate hardwood floors, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet, stainless steel appliances and built-in storage features. The building offers on-site laundry, garage parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center, a roof deck, an elevator, secured entry and on-site management. Unfortunately, pets aren't welcome.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

1280 Grove St., #202



Next, there's this studio apartment situated at 1280 Grove St. It's listed for $2,700 / month.

The unit has hardwood floors, great cabinet space and ample natural lighting. Sadly, cats and dogs aren't welcome.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

1355 Post St., #104




Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 1355 Post St. that's going for $2,700 / month.

In the sunny unit, you'll get a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a fireplace and carpeted floors. Pets aren't permitted.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
