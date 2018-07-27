REAL ESTATE

Rooms with a view: the cheapest rentals available in Russian Hill, right now

Larkin and Bay streets. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Russian Hill is friendly for those on foot, has some bike infrastructure and is a haven for transit riders, according to Walk Score's rating system.

So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Russian Hill look like these days--and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Russian Hill via rental site Zumper to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this San Francisco neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

3030 Polk St.




Listed at $2,200/month, this studio apartment, located at 3030 Polk St., is 2.2 percent less than the $2,250/month median rent for a studio in Russian Hill.

On-site laundry is offered as a building amenity. In the unit, you'll find a walk-in closet, carpeted floors, built-in storage features and bay windows. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.

(See the complete listing here.)

Larkin and Bay streets




This one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence, situated at Larkin and Bay streets, is listed for $2,750/month.

In the apartment, you're promised carpeted floors, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, built-in shelves and wooden cabinetry. The building features secured entry. Pets are not allowed.

(See the complete listing here.)

2120 Larkin St., #201




Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 2120 Larkin St., #201, which is going for $2,850/month.

The building features garage parking. In the unit, expect hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet, white appliances, bay windows and built-in shelves. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.

(See the full listing here.)

1445 Greenwich St.




Then there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit at 1445 Greenwich St., listed at $3,050/month.

Apartment amenities include carpeted floors, a fireplace, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet, in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and exposed brick. Cats and dogs are not welcome.

(See the listing here.)
