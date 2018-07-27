Rooms with a view: the cheapest rentals available in Russian Hill, right now

So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Russian Hill look like these days--and what might you get for your money?
We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Russian Hill via rental site Zumper to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this San Francisco neighborhood.
Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
3030 Polk St.
Listed at $2,200/month, this studio apartment, located at 3030 Polk St., is 2.2 percent less than the $2,250/month median rent for a studio in Russian Hill.
On-site laundry is offered as a building amenity. In the unit, you'll find a walk-in closet, carpeted floors, built-in storage features and bay windows. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.
Larkin and Bay streets
This one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence, situated at Larkin and Bay streets, is listed for $2,750/month.
In the apartment, you're promised carpeted floors, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, built-in shelves and wooden cabinetry. The building features secured entry. Pets are not allowed.
2120 Larkin St., #201
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 2120 Larkin St., #201, which is going for $2,850/month.
The building features garage parking. In the unit, expect hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet, white appliances, bay windows and built-in shelves. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.
1445 Greenwich St.
Then there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit at 1445 Greenwich St., listed at $3,050/month.
Apartment amenities include carpeted floors, a fireplace, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet, in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and exposed brick. Cats and dogs are not welcome.
