REAL ESTATE

San Jose residents asked for input on land around Diridon Caltrain station, SAP Center

A patch of land up for development is seen in San Jose, Calif. in this undated image. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
A coalition of labor, faith-based and community groups will host its second open forum tonight in San Jose to solicit input on Google's plans to develop most of the land around the Diridon Caltrain station and SAP Center for a new campus for 20,000 employees.

Groups such as Silicon Valley Rising are trying to develop a plan it can present to Google in the next two months to address concerns over job creation, hiring goals from the local community, and topmost, how high-paid tech workers will raise the cost of housing in San Jose.

The Santa Clara County Association of Realtors this week reported that Silicon Valley home prices rose almost 18 percent in just the past year with the median priced home coming in at $1.15 million.

Maria Noel of Silicon Valley Rising hopes that Google will listen to community concerns and include an affordable housing plan. That was the major issue at the first open forum held recently.

The City of San Jose is in negotiations with Google over acquisition of several key parcels being cobbled together to create the new mega-campus. Vice Mayor Magdalena Carrasco attended the first open forum. Council Member Raul Peralez is scheduled to attend tonight's town hall meeting at the Washington Youth Community Center at 921 S. 1st St. in San Jose. The forum begins at 6 p.m.

David Louie will have more on this story on ABC7 News at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. Click here to follow him on Twitter for updates throughout the day.

Click here for more stories, photos, and videos on real estate.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
realestateaffordable housinghousinghousing marketmoneybusinessreal estate developmentSunnyvaleSan Jose
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
REAL ESTATE
Massive Habitat for Humanity 'Build-A-Thon' underway in Fremont
Tiny canal cottage is perfect small space living
Sunnyvale home sells for $800K over asking price
EXCLUSIVE: Developer uncovers Ohlone Indian remains, I-Team investigates
More Real Estate
Top Stories
SFPD releases footage after teacher fatally shot
Natural Gas leak near Kaiser Hospital in Richmond prompts shelter-in-place order
CHP reopen two lanes after acetone leak on WB 580
Father, kids survive after being struck by lightning at Sequoia National Park
6.1 earthquake strikes off coast of Japan, USGS says
S. Bay community devastated by Mexico earthquake destruction
AT&T offering free calls, texts to Mexico after quake
Hurricane Maria leaves Puerto Rico without power
Show More
Mexicans dig through collapsed buildings as quake kills 225
Sacramento teen returns wallet full of credit cards, cash
How to help the victims of Mexico's deadly earthquake
Castro Valley school vehicle vandalized with swastikas
Home device maker Nest Labs expanding products lineup
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Hurricane Maria pummels the Caribbean
PHOTOS: Powerful earthquake jolts central Mexico
2017 Emmys Red Carpet
PHOTOS: Celebs at Hand in Hand hurricane fundraiser
More Photos