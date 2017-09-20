SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --A coalition of labor, faith-based and community groups will host its second open forum tonight in San Jose to solicit input on Google's plans to develop most of the land around the Diridon Caltrain station and SAP Center for a new campus for 20,000 employees.
Groups such as Silicon Valley Rising are trying to develop a plan it can present to Google in the next two months to address concerns over job creation, hiring goals from the local community, and topmost, how high-paid tech workers will raise the cost of housing in San Jose.
The Santa Clara County Association of Realtors this week reported that Silicon Valley home prices rose almost 18 percent in just the past year with the median priced home coming in at $1.15 million.
Maria Noel of Silicon Valley Rising hopes that Google will listen to community concerns and include an affordable housing plan. That was the major issue at the first open forum held recently.
The City of San Jose is in negotiations with Google over acquisition of several key parcels being cobbled together to create the new mega-campus. Vice Mayor Magdalena Carrasco attended the first open forum. Council Member Raul Peralez is scheduled to attend tonight's town hall meeting at the Washington Youth Community Center at 921 S. 1st St. in San Jose. The forum begins at 6 p.m.
David Louie will have more on this story on ABC7 News at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. Click here to follow him on Twitter for updates throughout the day.
Click here for more stories, photos, and videos on real estate.