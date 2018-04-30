REAL ESTATE

San Jose's most luxurious real estate rentals, revealed

6844 Leyland Park Drive | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Whether you're looking for a new apartment or not, sometimes it can be entertaining to gape at a deluxe listing to see what kind of homes folks with some serious cash can afford. So what exactly does the top of the line of San Jose's rental market look like today -- and just how choice are the features, given these hefty prices?

We scanned local listings in San Jose via rental website Zumper to identify the city's most extravagant listings.

Here are the city's select listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

6844 Leyland Park Drive (Almaden Valley)




First, gaze at this impressive single-family home over at 6844 Leyland Park Drive in Almaden Valley. It has a whopping four bedrooms and three bathrooms, and it encompasses 3,886-square-feet. Whereas the average price for a four-bedroom rental in San Jose is about $3,875/month, this living space is currently priced at $6,500/month. What, precisely, makes it so high-priced?

In the single-family home, you can anticipate a fireplace, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a kitchen island, a walk-in closet, wooden cabinetry and granite countertops. The home also boasts garage parking and a backyard. As grand as this house might sound, pets are not permitted.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location requires a car for most errands, has minimal bike infrastructure and has minimal transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

961 Nevada Ave. (Willow Glen)




Next, here's this impressive single-family home over at 961 Nevada Ave. in Willow Glen. It has a whopping four bedrooms and three bathrooms, and it's 2,400-square-feet in size. This living space is currently priced at $6,450/month.

The home features a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a basement, a fireplace, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and bay windows. Italso features a two-car garage, additional storage space and a backyard. Both cats and dogs are welcome in this luxurious home.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is quite walkable, is convenient for biking and has some transit options.

(If you want to daydream, see the complete listing here.)

5912 Sterling Oaks Drive (Almaden Valley)




Finally, check out this incredible single-family home over at 5912 Sterling Oaks Drive in Almaden Valley. It has a whopping four bedrooms and three bathrooms, and it takes up 3,731-square-feet. This spot is currently priced at $5,950/month.

In the listing, you can anticipate in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet, a fireplace, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a balcony, stainless steel appliances, a wine cooler, granite countertops, ceiling fans and plenty of windows. You can also expect to find garage parking and a backyard with a gazebo. Dogs too are welcome in this stately home.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location isn't very walkable, is relatively bikeable and has some transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
