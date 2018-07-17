SFMTA deciding on tour bus ban near 'Full House'

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=2743623" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> While the iconic "Full House" home in San Francisco may look like it does on the tv show on the outside, the inside looks completely different.

The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency Board of Directors is set to vote Tuesday to decide whether to ban tour buses outside the iconic "Full House" in San Francisco's Western Addition.The buses could potentially be banned from Broderick Street, between Pine and Bush streets, the area where the Tanner family lived in the 90's sitcom.The proposal would impact commercial vehicles with nine or more seats. The goal is to keep traffic moving on the busy street after neighbors complained about congestion in their neighborhood.More and more people have been visiting the house since "Fuller House" debuted on Netflix two years ago.