REAL ESTATE

SFMTA set to vote on whether to ban tour buses near iconic 'Full House'

There could soon be a tour bus ban near the famous "Full House" in San Francisco's Western Addition neighborhood. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
There could soon be a tour bus ban near the famous "Full House" in San Francisco's Western Addition neighborhood.

The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency Board of Directors is set to vote next week on whether to ban tour buses along Broderick Street between Pine and Bush streets.

The goal is to reduce traffic congestion surrounding the fictional Tanner family home after neighbors said they are fed up with all the tourists.

The home on Broderick Street regularly gets attention from tourists. Afterall, it's the Victorian where the Tanner family lived on TV's "Full House" and now the Netflix reboot "Fuller House."

Some think the house is one of the painted ladies from the opening credits. "We love "Full House," we love the movie, but it's becoming too much," said neighbor Andrea Scott-Finney.

Neighbors shot video of what things look like outside the "Fuller House" on most weekends. It can be a traffic jam. One car even crashed while double-parking. "Double parking, loitering, littering," explained Scott-Finney.

Neighbors have taken their complaints to the planning commission.

Interior renovations happening at the home have neighbors believing the house you see on TV is being recreated inside for filming and possibly public tours.

Jeff Franklin, the show's creator, bought the house earlier in 2017. He admits he may have announced plans to duplicate his TV home in real life, but has since scaled back those ideas.

"The set is not being replicated," said Franklin. "We're doing seismic upgrades and an open floor plan."

While the iconic "Full House" home in San Francisco may look like it does on the tv show on the outside, the inside looks completely different.

