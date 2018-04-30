REAL ESTATE

Shop talk: 400 Divisadero developer hosting retail discussion

Photo: 400 Divisadero

By Hoodline
The developers of a redevelopment project set to replace a gas station and car wash are holding another in a series of community meetings to gather feedback.

The discussion, hosted next Monday by developer David Kriozere and a handful of local merchants (Black Nose Trading Co., Black Sands, Madrone, Topo Designs, Wholesome Bakery and Yoga Garden), will address the impact of adding a full block of street-level retail to 400 Divisadero.

According to preliminary designs, the project could add as many as 10 small retail units to the area's retail corridor.

"Our goal is for the neighbors and merchants to share their thoughts on the future of retail on Divisadero," Kriozere said, "as well as how to transform our block from an auto-intensive island into a pedestrian-friendly destination."

As Kriozere told Hoodline last fall, the site's retail component will be a critical part of how the infill development integrates into the surrounding neighborhood.

Next week's discussion will take place at Jerusalem Church of God in Christ (1600 McAllister St.) at 6:00 p.m. on Monday, May 7.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineSan Francisco
REAL ESTATE
Unique housing build in Berkeley made of prefab modular units from China
What does $1,800 rent you in Oakland, today?
What's the priciest residential rental available in Walnut Creek?
Renting in Downtown San Jose: What will $1,800 get you?
What's the cheapest rental available in the Mission, right now?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Nia Wilson memorial service
Office pool claims massive Mega Millions jackpot
MAPS: Interactive home damage, wildfires burning across California
Funeral taking place for Oakland BART stabbing victim Nia Wilson
No 'definitive' motive in Vegas mass shooting that killed 58
New evacuations, Red Flag Warning issued for Mendocino Complex Fires
Almost 400 sick from McDonald's salad parasite
7 puppies rescued from uninhabited island
Show More
'Crazy Rich Asians' director grew up around dad's world-famous Los Altos restaurant
Girl who went missing from DC airport found safe in Queens, NY
Accident involving motorcycle and big rig cleared from Bay Bridge
DMV expanding Saturday hours starting tomorrow
Top intel officials stress election security during White House visit
More News