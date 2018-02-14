REAL ESTATE

Special Use District Proposed For Geary & Masonic Development

Renderings: RG Architecture

By Hoodline
The path forward for a new residential development at the old Lucky Penny site at 2670 Geary Blvd., would be well-defined if the Board of Supervisors approves a new Geary-Masonic Special Use District.

The Board's Land Use and Transportation Committee this week recommended approval of the proposed district, which would clear a path for a new residential tower that exceeds the site's current height and density limits.

The district would essentially be limited to parcels associated with the proposed development.

Project sponsor RG Architecture submitted new plans for the development in August 2017 aimed at qualifying for the Home-SF incentive that allows builders to add two stories if 30 percent of the on-site units are priced below market rate.


The key focus of the proposed special use district is to limit the number of spots for personal vehicle parking to 0.5 per unit, encouraging the developer to maximize the number of parking spaces available for car sharing.

Under the special use district, at least 25 percent of all parking provided would have to be permanently available to car-sharing services.

The location is well-served by public transit and is convenient to neighborhood shopping, so residents will be able to walk, cycle, or take Muni for most of their necessary travel, according to the Planning Commission's analysis of the special use district provisions.

As proposed, the project would have 95 residential rental units and 16 parking spaces. At least 22 units will be affordable to a range of income levels.

At least 10 percent of the affordable housing units would have to be available to very low-income residents who earn 55-65 percent of the average median income ($44,400 to $52,455).
The development would replace the one-story Lucky Penny diner, which closed at the end of 2015. | Photo: Kevin Y./Yelp

The Home-SF program is aimed at providing affordable housing to families, so the developer would have to make 40 percent of the units two bedroom or larger, and at least 10 percent three bedrooms or larger. Alternatively, half of the units could contain more than one bedroom.

The special use district would also restrict the amount of non-residential space to 3,000 square feet or less. Under the project sponsor's most recent plans, the ground floor would include a total of about 1,790 square feet.

The proposed project is expected to cost about $15 million to construct; about $100,000 will be needed to demolish the former restaurant and surface parking lot.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineSan Francisco
REAL ESTATE
Unique housing build in Berkeley made of prefab modular units from China
What does $1,800 rent you in Oakland, today?
What's the priciest residential rental available in Walnut Creek?
Renting in Downtown San Jose: What will $1,800 get you?
What's the cheapest rental available in the Mission, right now?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Memorial service for Nia Wilson held in Oakland
Office pool claims massive Mega Millions jackpot
MAPS: Interactive home damage, wildfires burning across California
Family, friends, community attend memorial for Nia Wilson
No 'definitive' motive in Vegas mass shooting that killed 58
New evacuations, Red Flag Warning issued for Mendocino Complex Fires
Almost 400 sick from McDonald's salad parasite
7 puppies rescued from uninhabited island
Show More
'Crazy Rich Asians' director grew up around dad's world-famous Los Altos restaurant
Girl who went missing from DC airport found safe in Queens, NY
Accident involving motorcycle and big rig cleared from Bay Bridge
DMV expanding Saturday hours starting tomorrow
Top intel officials stress election security during White House visit
More News