REAL ESTATE

Supervisors Support Land Swap Aimed At Preserving SF Flower Mart

Succulents at SF Flower Mart. | Photo: Jennifer O./Yelp

By Hoodline
Unanimous action by the Board of Supervisors yesterday could help ensure vendors at San Francisco Flower Mart can move to their preferred temporary home in the Bayview while the market is redeveloped.

The Board supported a resolution to facilitate a land swap between the city and Tishman Speyer that was sponsored by Interim Mayor Mark Ferrell, District 3 Supervisor Aaron Peskin, District 6 Supervisor Jane Kim, and District 11 Supervisor Ahsha Safai.

The land exchange could facilitate the relocation of the SF Flower Mart, where Kilroy Realty plans to construct a mixed-use office and retail building that includes a modernized space for the flower market on the ground floor.
New SF Flower Mart. | Rendering via Kilroy Realty

To accommodate the development, however, one of the West Coast's largest flower markets will have to relocate during the building's 3-4 year construction period.

The resolution passed yesterday supports ongoing negotiations between the SF Public Utilities Commission and Tishman Speyer related to property in SoMa where the realty company wants to construct a major mixed-use development once the Central SoMa plan is approved.

The commission uses city-owned property at 639 Bryant St. for storage, parking and construction staging and leases additional space at 651 Bryant St., for offices and as additional warehouse storage, according to the resolution.

In the land swap being negotiated, Tishman would exchange more than 343,800 square feet of space at the property at 2000 Marin St., formerly a Hearst printing facility.
2000 Marin St. | Photo: Google

Tishman has proposed a development with multiple buildings for the SoMa property that would include 917,000 square feet of office space, 71,600 square feet of ground floor retail space, and 91 affordable housing units, according to documents filed with SF Planning.

As we reported last week, many vendors and customers of the flower market were concerned about a proposal by Kilroy to move the market to Piers 19-23 on the Embarcadero on grounds that limited space and parking would hamper their ability to operate.

A petition circulated by the Coalition to Save the Flower Mart urging the supervisors to require Kilroy to move the market to 2000 Marin gathered more than 75,000 signatures before today's board meeting.
Central SoMa neighborhood. | via SF Planning

After the vote, Kilroy issued a statement reiterating that 2000 Marin "is now the preferred, priority site" for relocating the market and that Piers 19-23 "will now be reserved only as a backup alternative, in the unlikely event that 2000 Marin St. ultimately is not available in the timeframe necessary to begin construction" at 640 Brannan.

Both the Tishman and Kilroy development proposals are contingent on the Planning Commission approving the Central SoMa plan, which is expected to be considered at its May 10th meeting.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineSan Francisco
REAL ESTATE
The cheapest apartment rentals available in Hayes Valley
Oakland City Council Votes To Buy Building For Homeless Shelter
Condemned Fremont home sells for $1.2 million
6 apartments in San Jose for $2,400/month or less
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Woman killed in Southwest plane tragedy called 'selfless'
CA to deploy 400 National Guard troops, including some to US-Mexico border
Scientists issue alarming new prediction for Hayward Fault
420 festival in San Francisco expected to draw record crowds
New website reveals California earthquake fault zones
Bay Area quake guide: What you need to know
Target offering car seat trade-ins for discount on a new seat
VIDEO: What to pack in your earthquake emergency kit
Show More
Land preservation group wants to buy 'missing link' in Bay Area trail network
Prepare NorCal: Emergency Resources
Police: 3-year-old toddler accidentally shoots pregnant mom
Hairdresser jailed for infecting men with HIV
NTSB: Blown Southwest jet engine showed 'metal fatigue'
More News