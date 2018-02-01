The Cheapest Apartment Rentals In Cathedral Hill, Right Now

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in Cathedral Hill via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this San Francisco neighborhood.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now.
601 Van Ness Ave., #628
Listed at $2,295 / month, this studio condo, located at 601 Van Ness Ave., is 6.3 percent less than the $2,448 / month median rent for a studio in Cathedral Hill.
When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center, concierge service, outdoor space, an elevator and on-site laundry. In the unit, look for carpeted floors, a balcony, a wall bed and a dishwasher. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. (See the complete listing here.)
1755 Pine St., #4
This studio apartment, situated at 1755 Pine St., is listed for $2,445 / month. In the sunny unit, you're promised hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet and stainless steel appliances. The building has on-site laundry. Pets aren't allowed. (See the complete listing here.)
828 Franklin St.
Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom space at 828 Franklin St., which is going for $2,595 / month. The building offers outdoor space, an elevator and on-site laundry. In the unit, expect central heating, carpeted floors, a balcony and a dishwasher. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome, sadly. (See the full listing here.)
1700 Octavia St., #306
Listed at $2,995 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 1700 Octavia St. Building amenities include an elevator and on-site laundry. In the unit, expect to find central heating, hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet and stainless steel appliances. Pets aren't permitted. (Here's the listing.)
---
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.