The Cheapest Apartment Rentals In Cathedral Hill, Right Now

Need a budget-friendly new spot? Though apartment hunting can be challenging, don't despair just yet--there are deals to be had. So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in Cathedral Hill look like these days--and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in Cathedral Hill via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this San Francisco neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now.

601 Van Ness Ave., #628




Listed at $2,295 / month, this studio condo, located at 601 Van Ness Ave., is 6.3 percent less than the $2,448 / month median rent for a studio in Cathedral Hill.

When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center, concierge service, outdoor space, an elevator and on-site laundry. In the unit, look for carpeted floors, a balcony, a wall bed and a dishwasher. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. (See the complete listing here.)

1755 Pine St., #4




This studio apartment, situated at 1755 Pine St., is listed for $2,445 / month. In the sunny unit, you're promised hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet and stainless steel appliances. The building has on-site laundry. Pets aren't allowed. (See the complete listing here.)

828 Franklin St.




Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom space at 828 Franklin St., which is going for $2,595 / month. The building offers outdoor space, an elevator and on-site laundry. In the unit, expect central heating, carpeted floors, a balcony and a dishwasher. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome, sadly. (See the full listing here.)

1700 Octavia St., #306




Listed at $2,995 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 1700 Octavia St. Building amenities include an elevator and on-site laundry. In the unit, expect to find central heating, hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet and stainless steel appliances. Pets aren't permitted. (Here's the listing.)
