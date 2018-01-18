REAL ESTATE

The Cheapest Apartment Rentals In Dolores Heights, Explored

According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a 1-bedroom in Dolores Heights are hovering around $3,454 (compared to a $3,295 average for San Francisco). So how does the low-end pricing on a Dolores Heights rental look these days--and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below.

3600 21st St., #103




Listed at $2,950 / month, this 500-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, located at 3600 21st St., is 14.6 percent less than the $3,454 / month median rent for a 1-bedroom in Dolores Heights. Building amenities include assigned parking, an elevator, extra storage space and on-site laundry. In the unit, you're promised carpeted floors, a walk-in closet, plenty of natural light and a dishwasher. Cats and dogs are not permitted. (See the complete listing here.)

240 Chattanooga St.




This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, situated at 240 Chattanooga St., is listed for $3,095 / month. In the unit, you'll find two walk-in closets, hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, plenty of cabinet space and great natural lighting. Unfortunately, pets are not allowed. (See the complete listing here.)

12 Hill St., #1




Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 12 Hill St. (at Valencia Street), which, at 500 square feet, is going for $3,095 / month. Building amenities include on-site laundry. In the first-floor unit, expect to find high ceilings, hardwood flooring, garden access and a dishwasher. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are welcome on this property. (See the full listing here.)
