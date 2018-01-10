REAL ESTATE

The Cheapest Apartment Rentals In Glen Park, Right Now

According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a 1-bedroom in Glen Park are hovering around $3,500 (compared to a $3,295 average for San Francisco). So how does the low-end pricing on a Glen Park rental look these days--and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood. Take a look at the cheapest listings available as of Jan. 10th, below.

113 Laidley St, #B




Listed at $2,750 / month, this 700-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, located at 113 Laidley St, is 21 percent less than the $3,500 / month median rent for a 1-bedroom in Glen Park. It comes furnished, and features views of the city. (See the complete listing here.)

3101 Castro St.



This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, situated at 3101 Castro St., is listed for $2,895 / month for its 700 square feet of space "just steps from downtown Glen Park where a French bistro, organic neighborhood market, coffee shop, and cheese shop and hardware store call home." In the unit, look for in-unit laundry and other features; sadly for pet owners, animals are not allowed. (See the complete listing here.)

92 Chenery St., #1




Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom single-family home at 92 Chenery St., which is going for $2,995 / month. The building offers on-site laundry, and in the unit, the listing promises hardwood flooring, a fireplace, bay windows, and stainless steel appliances. Cats and dogs are not allowed. (See the full listing here.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineSan Francisco
REAL ESTATE
Unique housing build in Berkeley made of prefab modular units from China
What does $1,800 rent you in Oakland, today?
What's the priciest residential rental available in Walnut Creek?
Renting in Downtown San Jose: What will $1,800 get you?
What's the cheapest rental available in the Mission, right now?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Office pool claims massive Mega Millions jackpot
California wildfire smoke makes it to Bay Area
Memorial service for Nia Wilson held in Oakland
7 On Your Side's Michael Finney at Santa Clara County Fair today
MAPS: Interactive home damage, wildfires burning across California
Family, friends, community attend memorial for Nia Wilson
No 'definitive' motive in Vegas mass shooting that killed 58
New evacuations, Red Flag Warning issued for Mendocino Complex Fires
Show More
Dog celebrates becoming of age with quinceanera
Almost 400 sick from McDonald's salad parasite
7 puppies rescued from uninhabited island
'Crazy Rich Asians' director grew up around dad's world-famous Los Altos restaurant
Girl who went missing from DC airport found safe in Queens, NY
More News