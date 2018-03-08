REAL ESTATE

The Cheapest Apartment Rentals In Mountain View, Right Now

Photos: ApartmentList

By Hoodline
Need a budget-friendly new spot? Though apartment hunting can be challenging, don't despair just yet--there are deals to be had. So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in Mountain View look like these days--and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in Mountain View via rental site ApartmentList to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

555 W. Middlefield Rd. #00P-307






Listed at $2,220 / month, this 405-square-foot studio apartment is located in the Eaves Mountain View complex at 555 W. Middlefield Rd.

The building offers a 24-hour fitness center, tennis and basketball courts, swimming pool, hot tub, sauna, and other amenities. In the unit, expect to find high ceilings with ceiling fans, carpeted floors and plenty of natural light. Attention, pet owners: your dog or cat is welcome here for an additional fee.

(See the complete listing here.)

1885 California St. #44






This studio apartment, situated at the Maplewood complex at 1885 California St., is listed for $2,201 / month for its 516 square feet of space.

In the unit, you'll find a mix of hardwood and carpeted floors, central heat and air conditioning and a dishwasher. The complex boasts amenities like a gym, hot tub, pool, on-site laundry and assigned parking. Pet owners, you're in luck: cats or dogs are welcome.

(See the complete listing here.)

234 Escuela Ave. #93






Here's a studio apartment in the Highland Gardens complex at 234 Escuela Ave., which, at 600 square feet, is going for $2,340 / month.

Amenities offered in the complex include a gym, hot tub, basketball and tennis courts, a playground and a swimming pool. In the sunny unit, you're promised in-unit laundry and a dishwasher. Cats and dogs are welcome.

(See the full listing here.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineMountain View
REAL ESTATE
Unique housing build in Berkeley made of prefab modular units from China
What does $1,800 rent you in Oakland, today?
What's the priciest residential rental available in Walnut Creek?
Renting in Downtown San Jose: What will $1,800 get you?
What's the cheapest rental available in the Mission, right now?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Nia Wilson memorial service
Office pool claims massive Mega Millions jackpot
MAPS: Interactive home damage, wildfires burning across California
Funeral taking place for Oakland BART stabbing victim Nia Wilson
No 'definitive' motive in Vegas mass shooting that killed 58
New evacuations, Red Flag Warning issued for Mendocino Complex Fires
Almost 400 sick from McDonald's salad parasite
7 puppies rescued from uninhabited island
Show More
'Crazy Rich Asians' director grew up around dad's world-famous Los Altos restaurant
Girl who went missing from DC airport found safe in Queens, NY
Accident involving motorcycle and big rig cleared from Bay Bridge
DMV expanding Saturday hours starting tomorrow
Top intel officials stress election security during White House visit
More News