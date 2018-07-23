REAL ESTATE

The cheapest apartment rentals in Noe Valley, right now

192 Valley St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Noe Valley is very walkable, has some bike infrastructure and is a haven for transit riders, according to Walk Score's rating system.

But what does the low-end pricing on a rental in the area look like these days, and what might you get for the price?

We looked at listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Noe Valley via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this San Francisco neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

4042 22nd St., #3




Listed at $1,795/month, this 300-square-foot studio located at 4042 22nd St., #3 is 32.3 percent less than the $2,650/month median for a studio in Noe Valley.

The unit features hardwood floors, built-in storage features, closet space and bay windows. Cats and dogs are permitted here.

(See the complete listing here.)

192 Valley St.




This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 192 Valley St, is listed for $2,595/month.

Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, stone countertops and ample natural light. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are allowed here.

(See the complete listing here.)

250 Grand View Ave.




Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom living space at 250 Grand View Ave., which, at 700 square feet, is going for $2,695/month.

On-site laundry is offered as a building amenity. The furnished apartment features hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, a flat screen TV, a fireplace and wooden cabinetry. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.

(See the full listing here.)

4120 22nd St.




Then there's this 550-square-foot apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 4120 22nd St., that's listed at $3,100/month.

In the unit, which comes furnished, look for central heating, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, closet space and a patio. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome.

(See the listing here.)
