The Cheapest Apartment Rentals In Oakland, Explored

Though apartment hunting can be frustrating, there are deals to be had. So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Oakland look like these days--and what might you get for the price?
We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in Oakland via rental site Zumper to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now.
8656 MacArthur Blvd.
Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 8656 MacArthur Blvd. in Toler Heights, which is going for $1,625 / month.
In the unit, you can expect a mix of hardwood and tile flooring, wooden cabinets and granite countertops. When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry, parking and storage space. Pets aren't welcome.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address requires a car for most errands, has minimal bike infrastructure and offers many nearby public transportation options.
(See the full listing here.)
1929 26th Ave., #22
Then, there's this 450-square-foot apartment, with one bedroom and one bathroom at 1929 26th Ave. in Reservoir Hill/ Meadow Brook, that's listed at $1,649 / month.
Tenants can expect the unit to feature stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, high ceilings, recessed lighting, closet space and a ceiling fan. The building offers concierge service, on-site laundry and secured entry. Pets aren't allowed.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is friendly for those on foot, is fairly bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
(See the listing here.)
9046 Hillside St., #e
Listed at $1,700 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 9046 Hillside St. in Castlemont.
In the unit, you can expect tile flooring, cabinet space and large windows. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location isn't very walkable, is fairly bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
(Here's the listing.)
1329 78th Ave.
Listed at $1,900 / month, this 700-square-foot, 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 1329 78th Ave. in Fitchburg.
In the unit, anticipate hardwood floors, a walk-in closet, wooden cabinets and ample natural light. Pets are not allowed.
According to Walk Score, this location is very walkable, is bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
---
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.