The cheapest apartment rentals in Oakland, explored

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Oakland via rental site Zumper to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
2328 Seminary Ave.
Listed at $1,495/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom is located at 2328 Seminary Ave. in Seminary.
When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry, secured entry and assigned parking. In the unit, expect to find carpeted floors, a balcony, closet space and granite countertops. Cats and dogs are not allowed.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot, has some bike infrastructure and offers many nearby public transportation options.
(Here's the listing.)
1967 Seminary Ave.
This studio, situated at 1967 Seminary Ave. in Seminary, is listed for $1,500/month.
In the apartment, the listing promises tile flooring, closet space, large windows and ample cabinet space. Assigned parking and on-site management are offered as building amenities. Cats and dogs are not welcome.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location is very walkable, is relatively bikeable and has good transit options.
(See the listing here.)
2250 96th Ave.
And here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 2250 96th Ave. in Castlemont, which is also going for $1,500/month.
The building features assigned parking. Apartment amenities include carpeted floors, a stove, wooden cabinetry and large windows. Cats and dogs are not welcome here.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is moderately walkable, has some bike infrastructure and offers many nearby public transportation options.
(Check out the listing here.)
5549 Foothill Blvd.
Listed at $1,625/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom is located at 5549 Foothill Blvd. in Seminary.
In the unit, expect hardwood floors, a balcony, granite countertops, generous closet space, built-in shelves and ample natural light. Pets are not permitted.
Walk Score indicates that this location is friendly for those on foot, is bikeable and has good transit options.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
1929 26th Ave., #22
Finally, there's this 450-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 1929 26th Ave. in Reservoir Hill / Meadow Brook. It's being listed for $1,649/month.
The building features on-site laundry, concierge service and secured entry. In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, a Samsung TV, a fireplace, a ceiling fan and stainless steel appliances. Cats and dogs are not permitted here.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is very walkable, is bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
(Here's the full listing.)