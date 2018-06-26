The cheapest apartment rentals in Pacific Heights, right now

So how does the low-end pricing on a Pacific Heights rental look these days--and what might you get for your money?
We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, has excellent walkability, is quite bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.
Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
2504 Sacramento St., #10
Listed at $2,395/month, this studio apartment, located at 2504 Sacramento St., #10, is 4.2 percent less than the $2,500/month median rent for a studio in Pacific Heights.
In the unit, the listing promises hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet, a stove, quartz countertops and bay windows. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed.
3063 Sacramento St.
This one-bedroom, one-bathroom, situated at 3063 Sacramento St., is listed for $2,800/month for its 580 square feet of space.
The apartment features a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a decorative fireplace, high ceilings and closet space. Pet owners will be sad to hear that cats and dogs are not permitted.
Divisadero and Jackson streets
Listed at $3,650/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at Divisadero and Jackson streets.
Building amenities include garage parking and on-site laundry. The unit features central heating, hardwood flooring, recessed lighting, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, a breakfast bar and a balcony. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome.
Pacific Avenue and Gough Street
This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at Pacific Avenue and Gough Street, is listed for $3,750/month.
Apartment amenities include a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a deck, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, wooden cabinetry, a breakfast bar and floor-to-ceiling windows. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are welcome. The building offers garage parking, on-site laundry and an elevator.
2101 Baker St., #8
And here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo at 2101 Baker St., #8, which, with 813 square feet, is also going for $3,750/month.
An elevator and on-site laundry are offered as building amenities. In the unit, which comes furnished, look for central heating, carpeted floors, a fireplace, a walk-in closet, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, wooden cabinetry and large windows. Pets are not welcome.
