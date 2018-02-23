The Cheapest Apartment Rentals In Parkmerced, Explored

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood.
Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
348 Serrano Dr.
Listed at $2,750 / month, this 729-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom townhouse, located at 348 Serrano Dr., is 8 percent less than the $2,990 / month median rent for a 1-bedroom in Parkmerced.
Building amenities include a fitness center, outdoor space and on-site laundry. In the unit, expect to find central heating, hardwood flooring and ample natural lighting. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are permitted.
62 Cambon Dr.
This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom townhouse, situated at 62 Cambon Dr., is listed for $2,753 / month for its 707 square feet of space.
In the unit, expect to find central heating, hardwood flooring and a walk-in closet. The building features garage parking, a fitness center, a business center, outdoor space and on-site laundry. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are permitted.
817 Gonzalez Dr.
Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 817 Gonzalez Dr., which, at 691 square feet, is going for $2,803 / month.
The building features a fitness center, a business center, outdoor space and on-site laundry. In the unit, look for central heating, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a walk-in closet and a dishwasher. Both cats and dogs are allowed.
19 Gonzalez Dr.
Then there's this 708-square-foot unit with one bedroom and one bathroom at 19 Gonzalez Dr., listed at $2,978 / month.
In the unit, the listing promises hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are welcome. The building offers garage parking, a fitness center, a business center and on-site laundry.
