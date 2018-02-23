REAL ESTATE

The Cheapest Apartment Rentals In Parkmerced, Explored

Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a 1-bedroom in Parkmerced are hovering around $2,990 (compared to a $3,295 average for San Francisco). So how does the low-end pricing on a Parkmerced rental look these days--and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

348 Serrano Dr.




Listed at $2,750 / month, this 729-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom townhouse, located at 348 Serrano Dr., is 8 percent less than the $2,990 / month median rent for a 1-bedroom in Parkmerced.

Building amenities include a fitness center, outdoor space and on-site laundry. In the unit, expect to find central heating, hardwood flooring and ample natural lighting. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are permitted.

(See the complete listing here.)

62 Cambon Dr.




This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom townhouse, situated at 62 Cambon Dr., is listed for $2,753 / month for its 707 square feet of space.

In the unit, expect to find central heating, hardwood flooring and a walk-in closet. The building features garage parking, a fitness center, a business center, outdoor space and on-site laundry. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are permitted.

(See the complete listing here.)

817 Gonzalez Dr.




Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 817 Gonzalez Dr., which, at 691 square feet, is going for $2,803 / month.

The building features a fitness center, a business center, outdoor space and on-site laundry. In the unit, look for central heating, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a walk-in closet and a dishwasher. Both cats and dogs are allowed.

(See the full listing here.)

19 Gonzalez Dr.




Then there's this 708-square-foot unit with one bedroom and one bathroom at 19 Gonzalez Dr., listed at $2,978 / month.

In the unit, the listing promises hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are welcome. The building offers garage parking, a fitness center, a business center and on-site laundry.

(See the listing here.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineSan Francisco
REAL ESTATE
Unique housing build in Berkeley made of prefab modular units from China
What does $1,800 rent you in Oakland, today?
What's the priciest residential rental available in Walnut Creek?
Renting in Downtown San Jose: What will $1,800 get you?
What's the cheapest rental available in the Mission, right now?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Memorial service for Nia Wilson held in Oakland
Office pool claims massive Mega Millions jackpot
MAPS: Interactive home damage, wildfires burning across California
Funeral taking place for Oakland BART stabbing victim Nia Wilson
No 'definitive' motive in Vegas mass shooting that killed 58
New evacuations, Red Flag Warning issued for Mendocino Complex Fires
Almost 400 sick from McDonald's salad parasite
7 puppies rescued from uninhabited island
Show More
'Crazy Rich Asians' director grew up around dad's world-famous Los Altos restaurant
Girl who went missing from DC airport found safe in Queens, NY
Accident involving motorcycle and big rig cleared from Bay Bridge
DMV expanding Saturday hours starting tomorrow
Top intel officials stress election security during White House visit
More News