The Cheapest Apartment Rentals In Presidio Heights, Right Now

Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Housing costs got you down? Though apartment hunting can be frustrating, there are deals to be had. So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in Presidio Heights look like these days--and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in Presidio Heights via rental site Zumper to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this San Francisco neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

172 Palm Ave., #1




This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, situated at 172 Palm Ave., is listed for $2,495 / month.

In the unit, the listing promises hardwood flooring and ample natural lighting. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

50 Manzanita Ave.



Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 50 Manzanita Ave. (at Mayfair Drive), which, at 500 square feet, is going for $2,750 / month.

In the unit, you're promised hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances. Sadly for pet owners, animals are not permitted.

