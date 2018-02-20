REAL ESTATE

The Cheapest Apartment Rentals In Russian Hill, Explored

Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Though apartment hunting can be challenging, don't despair just yet--there are deals to be found. So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Russian Hill look like these days--and what might you get for your money?

We looked at listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in Russian Hill via rental site Zumper to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

2632 Larkin St.




Listed at $2,045/month, this studio apartment at 2632 Larkin St. is 11.1 percent less than the $2,300/month median rent for a studio in Russian Hill.

The unit has hardwood flooring and ample natural lighting, but pets aren't permitted.

(See the complete listing here.)

1616 Taylor St., #9




This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 1616 Taylor St. is listed for $2,995/month.

In the sunny unit, anticipate hardwood flooring and bay windows. Garage parking is offered as a building amenity. Sadly for pet guardians, animals are not permitted.

(See the complete listing here.)

1717 Jones St., #1




Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 1717 Jones St. that's going for $3,400/month.

In the unit, you're promised hardwood flooring, bay windows and ample natural lighting, but neither cats nor dogs are welcome.

(See the full listing here.)

1122 Greenwich St.




Then there's this apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 1122 Greenwich St., listed at $3,495/month.

In the unit, tenants can expect hardwood flooring, a balcony, a fireplace and in-unit laundry. Cats are welcome.

(See the listing here.)

1150 Union St.




Listed at $3,495/month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 1150 Union St.

The unit has hardwood flooring, great natural lighting, high ceilings and stainless steel appliances, but pets aren't permitted.

(Here's the listing.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineSan Francisco
REAL ESTATE
Unique housing build in Berkeley made of prefab modular units from China
What does $1,800 rent you in Oakland, today?
What's the priciest residential rental available in Walnut Creek?
Renting in Downtown San Jose: What will $1,800 get you?
What's the cheapest rental available in the Mission, right now?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Memorial service for Nia Wilson held in Oakland
Office pool claims massive Mega Millions jackpot
MAPS: Interactive home damage, wildfires burning across California
Family, friends, community attend funeral for Nia Wilson
No 'definitive' motive in Vegas mass shooting that killed 58
New evacuations, Red Flag Warning issued for Mendocino Complex Fires
Almost 400 sick from McDonald's salad parasite
7 puppies rescued from uninhabited island
Show More
'Crazy Rich Asians' director grew up around dad's world-famous Los Altos restaurant
Girl who went missing from DC airport found safe in Queens, NY
Accident involving motorcycle and big rig cleared from Bay Bridge
DMV expanding Saturday hours starting tomorrow
Top intel officials stress election security during White House visit
More News