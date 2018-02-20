The Cheapest Apartment Rentals In Russian Hill, Explored

We looked at listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in Russian Hill via rental site Zumper to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
2632 Larkin St.
Listed at $2,045/month, this studio apartment at 2632 Larkin St. is 11.1 percent less than the $2,300/month median rent for a studio in Russian Hill.
The unit has hardwood flooring and ample natural lighting, but pets aren't permitted.
1616 Taylor St., #9
This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 1616 Taylor St. is listed for $2,995/month.
In the sunny unit, anticipate hardwood flooring and bay windows. Garage parking is offered as a building amenity. Sadly for pet guardians, animals are not permitted.
1717 Jones St., #1
Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 1717 Jones St. that's going for $3,400/month.
In the unit, you're promised hardwood flooring, bay windows and ample natural lighting, but neither cats nor dogs are welcome.
1122 Greenwich St.
Then there's this apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 1122 Greenwich St., listed at $3,495/month.
In the unit, tenants can expect hardwood flooring, a balcony, a fireplace and in-unit laundry. Cats are welcome.
1150 Union St.
Listed at $3,495/month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 1150 Union St.
The unit has hardwood flooring, great natural lighting, high ceilings and stainless steel appliances, but pets aren't permitted.
