The Cheapest Apartment Rentals In San Jose, Explored

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
566 N 7th St.
Listed at $850 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, located at 566 N 7th St. in San Jose - Northside, is 65.3 percent less than the median rent for a 1-bedroom in San Jose, which is currently estimated at around $2,450 / month.
The building features assigned parking, a swimming pool and an elevator. In the unit, expect air conditioning, in-unit laundry, a dishwasher and a mix of carpeting and hardwood flooring. Sadly for pet owners, animals are not welcome.
(See the complete listing here.)
11841 Southwood Dr.
Listed at $1,500 / month, this 372-square-foot studio is located at 11841 Southwood Dr. in San Tomas - North.
The building features assigned parking. The spacious unit has stainless steel appliances, a kitchenette, three storage closets, hardwood floors and ample natural lighting.
(Here's the listing.)
11730 Southwood Dr.
This studio apartment, situated at 11730 Southwood Dr. in San Tomas - North, is listed for $1,600 / month for its 535 square feet of space.
In the sunny cottage, the listing promises hardwood flooring, garden access and ceiling fans. The unit has a private yard. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted.
(See the listing here.)
7213 Rainbow Dr.
And here's a studio apartment at 7213 Rainbow Dr. in Calabazas, which, with 400 square feet, is going for $1,695 / month.
Building amenities include garage parking, a swimming pool and on-site laundry. In the bright unit, look for air conditioning, a balcony, a walk-in closet and hardwood floors. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.
(Check out the listing here.)
1895 Curtner Ave.
Over at 1895 Curtner Ave. in Cambrian Park, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, going for $1,700 / month.
In the unit, look for carpeted floors and built-in storage features. Unfortunately, pets are not welcome. Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry.
(View the listing here.)
3226 Kimber Ct., #102
Listed at $1,795 / month, this 815-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo is located at 3226 Kimber Ct. in Cambrian Park.
Amenities offered in the building include a swimming pool, a carport and outdoor space. In the sunny unit, you're promised a balcony, a dishwasher, a storage closet, in-unit laundry and carpeted floors. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
---
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.