The Cheapest Apartment Rentals In The Financial District, Explored

If you're in the market for a new home, you know how hard it can be to find a bargain. So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in the Financial District look like these days--and what might you get for the price?
We took a look at listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in the Financial District via rental site Zumper to see what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this neighborhood.
513 Bush St., #23
This studio apartment at 513 Bush St. is listed for $1,550/month. In the unit, the listing promises central heating, a ceiling fan, carpeted floors, a big closet and good natural lighting.
The building features on-site laundry. Pet guardians, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. (See the complete listing here.)
333 Grant Ave., #303
Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 333 Grant Ave., which, at 621 square feet, is going for $1,550/month. Amenities offered in the building include garage parking, a roof deck, an elevator and on-site laundry.
The unit includes high ceilings, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, exposed brick, plenty of closet space and a dishwasher. Unfortunately for fans of the four-legged, animals are not welcome. (See the full listing here.)
733 Front St., #406
Then there's this 634-square-foot condo with one bedroom and one bathroom at 733 Front St., listed at $3,495/month.
This unit includes hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and in-unit laundry, but pets are not permitted. When it comes to building amenities, expect a roof deck, a fitness center and a business center. (See the listing here.)
246 2nd St.
Listed at $3,550/month, this 800-square-foot, 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo is located at 246 2nd St.
The building offers assigned parking, an elevator and on-site laundry. In the unit, look for carpeted floors, a balcony and a dishwasher, but animals are not allowed. (Here's the listing.)