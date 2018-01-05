REAL ESTATE

The Cheapest Apartment Rentals In the Tenderloin, Explored

Housing costs got you down? Though apartment hunting can be frustrating, there are deals to be had. So what does the low-end rent on a rental in the Tenderloin look like these days--and what might you get for the price?


We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in the Tenderloin via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this San Francisco neighborhood. Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below.

525 Hyde St.




Listed at $1,695 / month, this studio apartment, located at 525 Hyde St., is 15 percent less than the $1,995 / month median rent for a studio in the Tenderloin. In the unit, look for high ceilings, hardwood flooring, a large closet and great natural lighting. Pets are welcome. (See the complete listing here.)

765 O'Farrell St., #46




This studio apartment, situated at 765 O'Farrell St., is listed for $1,900 / month for its 500 square feet of space. In the unit, expect to find hardwood flooring, granite counter tops, garden access and a walk-in closet. The building features an elevator, outdoor space and on-site laundry. Good news for cat lovers: kitties are welcome. (See the complete listing here.)

530 Larkin St., #205



Here's a studio apartment at 530 Larkin St., which is going for $1,900 / month. In the second-floor unit, the listing promises hardwood flooring and ample storage space. Cats and dogs are not allowed. (See the full listing here.)

305 Hyde St., #504




Then there's this apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 305 Hyde St., listed at $2,195 / month. In the unit, expect hardwood floors, great natural lighting and a dishwasher. (See the listing here.)

550 Larkin St.




Finally, listed at $2,295 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment located at 550 Larkin St. (at Eddy Street). Building amenities include assigned parking, an elevator and on-site laundry. In the third-floor corner unit, look for hardwood flooring, amazing natural lighting, granite counter tops and a dishwasher. Sadly for pet owners, animals are not permitted. (Here's the listing.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineSan Francisco
REAL ESTATE
Unique housing build in Berkeley made of prefab modular units from China
What does $1,800 rent you in Oakland, today?
What's the priciest residential rental available in Walnut Creek?
Renting in Downtown San Jose: What will $1,800 get you?
What's the cheapest rental available in the Mission, right now?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Office pool claims massive Mega Millions jackpot
California wildfire smoke makes it to Bay Area
Memorial service for Nia Wilson held in Oakland
7 On Your Side's Michael Finney at Santa Clara County Fair today
MAPS: Interactive home damage, wildfires burning across California
Family, friends, community attend memorial for Nia Wilson
No 'definitive' motive in Vegas mass shooting that killed 58
New evacuations, Red Flag Warning issued for Mendocino Complex Fires
Show More
Dog celebrates becoming of age with quinceanera
Almost 400 sick from McDonald's salad parasite
7 puppies rescued from uninhabited island
'Crazy Rich Asians' director grew up around dad's world-famous Los Altos restaurant
Girl who went missing from DC airport found safe in Queens, NY
More News