The Cheapest Apartment Rentals In the Tenderloin, Explored

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in the Tenderloin via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this San Francisco neighborhood. Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below.
525 Hyde St.
Listed at $1,695 / month, this studio apartment, located at 525 Hyde St., is 15 percent less than the $1,995 / month median rent for a studio in the Tenderloin. In the unit, look for high ceilings, hardwood flooring, a large closet and great natural lighting. Pets are welcome. (See the complete listing here.)
765 O'Farrell St., #46
This studio apartment, situated at 765 O'Farrell St., is listed for $1,900 / month for its 500 square feet of space. In the unit, expect to find hardwood flooring, granite counter tops, garden access and a walk-in closet. The building features an elevator, outdoor space and on-site laundry. Good news for cat lovers: kitties are welcome. (See the complete listing here.)
530 Larkin St., #205
Here's a studio apartment at 530 Larkin St., which is going for $1,900 / month. In the second-floor unit, the listing promises hardwood flooring and ample storage space. Cats and dogs are not allowed. (See the full listing here.)
305 Hyde St., #504
Then there's this apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 305 Hyde St., listed at $2,195 / month. In the unit, expect hardwood floors, great natural lighting and a dishwasher. (See the listing here.)
550 Larkin St.
Finally, listed at $2,295 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment located at 550 Larkin St. (at Eddy Street). Building amenities include assigned parking, an elevator and on-site laundry. In the third-floor corner unit, look for hardwood flooring, amazing natural lighting, granite counter tops and a dishwasher. Sadly for pet owners, animals are not permitted. (Here's the listing.)