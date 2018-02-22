REAL ESTATE

The Cheapest Apartment Rentals In The Tenderloin, Explored

Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a 1-bedroom in the Tenderloin are hovering around $2,539 (compared to a $3,295 average for San Francisco). But how does the low-end pricing on a Tenderloin rental look these days--and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

530 Larkin St., #205




This studio apartment, situated at 530 Larkin St., is listed for $1,950 / month.

In the sunny second-floor unit, you'll find hardwood flooring, plenty of storage space and stainless steel appliances. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted, sadly. Given the building's location, it has a Walk Score of 98.

(See the complete listing here.)

550 Larkin St.



Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 550 Larkin St. (at Eddy Street), which is going for $1,950 / month.

Building amenities include on-site laundry. In the unit, expect hardwood flooring and stainless steel appliances. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

(See the full listing here.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineSan Francisco
REAL ESTATE
Unique housing build in Berkeley made of prefab modular units from China
What does $1,800 rent you in Oakland, today?
What's the priciest residential rental available in Walnut Creek?
Renting in Downtown San Jose: What will $1,800 get you?
What's the cheapest rental available in the Mission, right now?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Memorial service for Nia Wilson held in Oakland
Office pool claims massive Mega Millions jackpot
MAPS: Interactive home damage, wildfires burning across California
Funeral taking place for Oakland BART stabbing victim Nia Wilson
No 'definitive' motive in Vegas mass shooting that killed 58
New evacuations, Red Flag Warning issued for Mendocino Complex Fires
Almost 400 sick from McDonald's salad parasite
7 puppies rescued from uninhabited island
Show More
'Crazy Rich Asians' director grew up around dad's world-famous Los Altos restaurant
Girl who went missing from DC airport found safe in Queens, NY
Accident involving motorcycle and big rig cleared from Bay Bridge
DMV expanding Saturday hours starting tomorrow
Top intel officials stress election security during White House visit
More News