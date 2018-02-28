REAL ESTATE

The Cheapest Apartment Rentals In The Tenderloin, Right Now

Photos: ApartmentList

By Hoodline
Need a budget-friendly new spot? Though apartment hunting can be challenging, don't despair just yet--there are deals to be had. So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in the Tenderloin look like these days--and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in the Tenderloin via rental site ApartmentList to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this New York City neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

57 Taylor St. #150







Listed at $1,695 / month, this studio apartment, located at 57 Taylor St., holds the honor of being ApartmentList's cheapest listing in all of San Francisco.

In the apartment, look for hardwood flooring and stainless steel appliances. Building amenities include an elevator, parking garage, and a clubhouse for residents. Dogs and cats are allowed. (See the complete listing here.)

925 Geary St.







This studio apartment, situated at 925 Geary St., is listed for $1,795 / month.

Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, a dishwasher, and a garbage disposal. The building features elevator access and a media room. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are permitted. (See the complete listing here.)

124 Mason St.







Here's a studio apartment at 124 Mason St., which is going for $1,995 / month.

The apartment features hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, and more. Cable is included in the rent, and building amenities include an elevator and garage parking. Dogs and cats are permitted.

(See the full listing here.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
