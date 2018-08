The Cheapest Apartments In Adams Point, Explored

340 Lenox Ave.

Finding a quality spot for a reasonable price can be a challenge, but what does low-end pricing on a rental in Adams Point look like these days--and what might you get for your money?Via rental site Zumper , we searched for the least-expensive listings available right now. Prices and availability are subject to change.Listed at $1,595/month, this studio apartment at 340 Lenox Ave. is 3.3 percent less than the $1,650/month median rent for a studio in Adams Point.The building features outdoor space and on-site laundry. In the second-floor unit, expect hardwood floors, granite counter tops and good natural lighting. Good news for cat lovers, but dog guardians must look elsewhere.(See the complete listing here .)This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 338 Lenox Ave. is listed for $2,150/month for its 725 square feet of space.The unit offers hardwood flooring, good closet space and ample natural lighting, and the building contains on-site laundry and outdoor space. Feline companions are permitted.(See the complete listing here .)Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 324 Warwick Ave. that's going for $2,195/month.Building amenities include assigned parking, an elevator and on-site laundry. In the unit, expect air conditioning, a balcony, a fireplace and a dishwasher, but pets are not welcome.(See the full listing here .)This apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 141 Montecito Ave., is listed at $2,299 month.In the unit, the listing promises hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. Good news for cat lovers: kitties are welcome. When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking and on-site laundry.(See the listing here .)Listed at $2,300/month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 245 Perkins St.When it comes to building amenities, tenants will enjoy garage parking, a roof deck, outdoor space, an elevator and on-site laundry. In the unit, expect to find central heating, hardwood flooring and a dishwasher. Pet guardians are in luck: cats and dogs are welcome.(Here's the listing .)---