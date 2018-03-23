REAL ESTATE

The Cheapest Apartments In Cow Hollow, Right Now

2755 Franklin St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Finding a good option for a reasonable price is a challenge in San Francisco's housing market.

According to rental site Zumper, median rents in Cow Hollow are $2,645/month for a studio, and $3,325 for a 1-bedroom. To see how far a dollar stretches, we looked at the least-expensive apartments in the area.

Note: these prices and availability are subject to change.

1911 Greenwich St.

Listed at $2,150/month, this studio is located at 1911 Greenwich St. in a nine-unit building.

In the apartment, you're promised parquet floors, a dishwasher, granite countertops and storage space. The building offers assigned parking for $275/month, outdoor space and on-site laundry. Cats are welcome.

(See the complete listing here.)

2805 Greenwich St.




This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment situated at 2805 Greenwich St. is listed for $2,495/month.

This unit features hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, a tiled bathroom with a walk-in shower and ample natural light, but this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

(See the complete listing here.)

2415 Van Ness Ave., #502




Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom unit at 2415 Van Ness Ave. that's going for $2,800/month.

Tenants can expect high ceilings, hardwood floors, large windows, a dishwasher and plenty of storage space. Building amenities include a roof deck, an elevator, on-site laundry and storage space. Pets are not allowed.

(See the full listing here.)

2755 Franklin St., #4




Then there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 2755 Franklin St., listed at $3,150/month.

In the unit, you'll find hardwood floors, a walk-in closet, bay windows, French doors, an oven, wooden cabinets and plenty of natural light. Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry. Cats and dogs are not welcome.

(See the listing here.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
