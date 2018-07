The cheapest apartments South of Market, explored

246 Second St.

301 Mission St.

16 Jessie St.

Clementina and Second streets

Finding a new home in San Francisco is a challenge, especially when you're on a budget. So what does the low-end pricing on apartments in SoMa look like these days--and what might you get for the price?According to Walk Score, the neighborhood is quite walkable, is quite bikeable and has excellent transit. Median rents for a one-bedroom in the area hover around $3,768, compared to a $3,300 one-bedroom for San Francisco as a whole.These listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in SoMa via rental site Zumper offer an overview of what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find.(Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)---Listed at $3,495/month, this 639-square-foot condo with one bedroom and one bathroom located at 246 Second St. is 7.2 percent less than the $3,768/month median for a one-bedroom unit in SoMa.The building features secured entry, garage parking, an elevator, a residents lounge and extra storage space. In the furnished unit, expect a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a balcony, granite countertops, central heating and air conditioning, in-unit laundry, a dishwasher and stainless steel appliances. Pets are not allowed.(See the complete listing here .)This one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo at 301 Mission St. is listed for $3,600/month.Apartment amenities include both air conditioning and central heating, stainless steel appliances, granite and marble countertops, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry and floor-to-ceiling windows. The building features a swimming pool, a fitness center, a business center, concierge service, a jacuzzi, a wine cellar and a yoga room. Pet guardians, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.(See the complete listing here .)Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo at 16 Jessie St., which, at 525 square feet, is going for $3,695/month.When it comes to building amenities, expect a roof deck, secured entry, outdoor space and an elevator. In the fully furnished unit, you're promised high ceilings, hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and exposed brick. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed.(See the full listing here .)Then there's this condo with one bedroom and one-and-a-half bathrooms at Clementina and Second streets that's listed at $3,750/month.In the apartment, anticipate hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher, a wine cellar, a private deck and ample natural light. Outdoor space is offered as a building amenity. Pets are not allowed.(See the listing here .)