The cheapest apartments South of Market, explored

According to Walk Score, the neighborhood is quite walkable, is quite bikeable and has excellent transit. Median rents for a one-bedroom in the area hover around $3,768, compared to a $3,300 one-bedroom for San Francisco as a whole.
These listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in SoMa via rental site Zumper offer an overview of what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find.
(Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
246 Second St.
Listed at $3,495/month, this 639-square-foot condo with one bedroom and one bathroom located at 246 Second St. is 7.2 percent less than the $3,768/month median for a one-bedroom unit in SoMa.
The building features secured entry, garage parking, an elevator, a residents lounge and extra storage space. In the furnished unit, expect a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a balcony, granite countertops, central heating and air conditioning, in-unit laundry, a dishwasher and stainless steel appliances. Pets are not allowed.
(See the complete listing here.)
301 Mission St.
This one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo at 301 Mission St. is listed for $3,600/month.
Apartment amenities include both air conditioning and central heating, stainless steel appliances, granite and marble countertops, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry and floor-to-ceiling windows. The building features a swimming pool, a fitness center, a business center, concierge service, a jacuzzi, a wine cellar and a yoga room. Pet guardians, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
(See the complete listing here.)
16 Jessie St.
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo at 16 Jessie St., which, at 525 square feet, is going for $3,695/month.
When it comes to building amenities, expect a roof deck, secured entry, outdoor space and an elevator. In the fully furnished unit, you're promised high ceilings, hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and exposed brick. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed.
(See the full listing here.)
Clementina and Second streets
Then there's this condo with one bedroom and one-and-a-half bathrooms at Clementina and Second streets that's listed at $3,750/month.
In the apartment, anticipate hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher, a wine cellar, a private deck and ample natural light. Outdoor space is offered as a building amenity. Pets are not allowed.
(See the listing here.)