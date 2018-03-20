REAL ESTATE

The Priciest Real Estate Rentals In San Jose

1665 Emory St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
This just in: the priciest listing in today's San Jose rental market is going for $8,500 / month. As absurd as it may seem, it's not the only opulent residential listing out there. But what glamorous features might someone stumble across, given these astronomical prices?

We combed through local listings in San Jose via rental site Zumper to find the city's most posh listings.

Here are the city's select listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

1345 Kotenberg Ave. (Willow Glen)




Starting things off with a statement, feast your eyes on this fantastic single-family home situated at 1345 Kotenberg Ave. in Willow Glen. It has a whopping four bedrooms and four bathrooms, and it's 3,300-square-feet in size. Whereas the average price for a 4-bedroom rental in San Jose is approximately $3,750 / month, this palace is currently going for $8,500 / month. Why so pricey?

In the furnished unit, you can expect a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a dishwasher, high ceilings, in-unit laundry, a balcony, a walk-in closet and a fireplace. Pets aren't allowed in this voluminous home.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

1665 Emory St. (Rose Garden)




Then, there's this monstrous single-family home over at 1665 Emory St. in the Rose Garden. It has three bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms, and it spans 2,172-square-feet. Whereas the average price for a 3-bedroom rental in San Jose is approximately $3,400 / month, this stately home is currently going for $6,000 / month.

The home features high ceilings, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, a fireplace, a kitchen island, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and plenty of closet space. As stylish as this set-up might seem, pets aren't welcome.

(If you want to day dream, see the complete listing here.)

1144 Queensbridge Way (South Almaden Valley)




Then, take a look at this fancy single-family home situated at 1144 Queensbridge Way in South Almaden Valley. It has an impressive four bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms, and it's a voluminous 2,715-square-feet in size. This palace is currently going for $5,300 / month. Why so pricey?

In the furnished unit, you can expect both air conditioning and central heating, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a fireplace, a walk-in closet and garden access. As snazzy as this shindig might seem, pets are not welcome.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

88 East San Fernando St., #301 (Downtown)



And last, here's this fabulous condo situated at 88 East San Fernando St. in Downtown. It has two bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms, and it's 1,981-square-feet in size. Whereas the average price for a 2-bedroom rental in San Jose is approximately $2,650 / month, this stately listing is currently listed at $5,000 / month. What makes it so pricey?

In the furnished condo, you can expect hardwood floors, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet, a balcony, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and plenty of natural light. The building has garage parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center, a roof deck, an elevator, secured entry and on-site management.

Cats and dogs are not allowed in this top-of-the-line home.

(If you want to day dream, see the complete listing here.)
---

