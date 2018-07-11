REAL ESTATE

The priciest real estate rentals in San Mateo

320 Parrott Drive. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Newsflash: the priciest listing in today's San Mateo rental market is going for $10,000/month -- a whopping 221 percent above the median average for 3-bedroom rentals countrywide. As absurd as it may seem, it's not the only opulent listing in the city. But just how upscale are the features, given these huge price points?

We combed through local listings in San Mateo via rental website Zumper to find the city's most glamorous listings.

Take a look at these select listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

320 Parrott Drive




Up first, behold this gigantic single-family home situated at 320 Parrott Drive. It has an impressive four bedrooms and three bathrooms, and it encompasses 2,730 square feet. Whereas the average price for a four-bedroom rental in San Mateo is approximately $5,495/month, this place is currently priced at $10,000/month. Why so high-priced?

The home features hardwood floors, high ceilings, a fireplace, a balcony, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, a walk-in closet, garage parking and a yard. Cats and dogs are not allowed in this deluxe home.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is very walkable.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

1501 Locust St. (Aragon)




Moving on, check out this impressive single-family home situated at 1501 Locust St. in Aragon. It has two bedrooms and one bathroom, and it's 1,700 square feet in size. Whereas the average price for a two-bedroom rental in San Mateo is approximately $3,385/month, this rental is currently going for $4,500/month.

In the single-family home, you can anticipate hardwood floors, a dishwasher, a laundry room, a fireplace, granite countertops and wooden cabinetry. There's also garage parking and a backyard. Pets are not permitted in this expansive rental.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is moderately walkable.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

20 Barneson Ave. (Aragon)




Then, take a look at this spacious townhouse situated at 20 Barneson Ave. in Aragon. It has two bedrooms and two bathrooms, and it's a sprawling 1,400 square feet in size. This place is also going for $4,500/month. What makes it so costly?

In the unit, you can expect a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, high ceilings, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet, a fireplace, a balcony and a breakfast nook. The building offers assigned parking and a swimming pool. Inhabiting this voluminous rental is a human-only thing: cats and dogs are not welcome.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is moderately walkable.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
