Today's cheapest apartments in the Outer Richmond

359 20th Ave. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one-bedroom apartment in the Outer Richmond are hovering around $2,600, compared to $3,300 citywide.

Life has plenty fo offer out in the foggy avenues, but what might you get for your money in the Outer Richmond?

We looked at listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to see what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, is a "walker's paradise," is great for biking and boasts excellent transit options.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

359 20th Ave.




Listed at $1,798/month, this studio, located at 359 20th Ave., is 27.9 percent less than the $2,495/month median rent for a studio in the Outer Richmond.

Building amenities include assigned parking, on-site management and on-site laundry. In the unit, you'll find hardwood floors, a walk-in closet, a stove, wooden cabinetry and a balcony. Pets are not allowed.

(See the complete listing here.)

474 27th Ave., #6




Then there's this residence at 474 27th Ave., #6, listed at $2,395/month.

The apartment features hardwood floors, closet space, wooden cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, tile countertops and large windows. Pet guardians, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

(See the listing here.)

334 26th Ave.




Listed at $2,400/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom is located at 334 26th Ave.

Amenities include carpeted floors, a walk-in closet, a dishwasher, a stove, wooden cabinetry and bay windows, but this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

(Here's the listing.)

Fulton Street




This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment on Fulton Street is listed for $2,450/month for its 600 square feet of space.

In the unit, expect hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting and wooden cabinetry. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome. On-site laundry is offered as a building amenity.

(See the listing here.)
