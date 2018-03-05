Today's Cheapest Rentals In Hayes Valley

We looked at the least-expensive listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments to see what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood.
522 Fell St., #A
Listed at $2,550/month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, located at 522 Fell St., is 30.1 percent less than the $3,650/month median rent for a 1-bedroom in Hayes Valley.
The first-floor unit offers central heating, hardwood flooring, built-in storage features, granite countertops and ample natural lighting. Cats and dogs are not allowed.
265 Fell St.
This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 265 Fell St. is listed for $2,950/month.
In the sunny unit, you'll find hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, good cabinet space and granite countertops. Building amenities include on-site management, but neither cats nor dogs are permitted.
75 Lily St., #5
Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo at 75 Lily St. with 450 square feet that's going for $3,600/month.
In the unit, which comes furnished, look for central heating, hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry and a dishwasher. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted.
