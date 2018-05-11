Top of The Town: inside Oakland's most expensive rentals

We scanned local listings in Oakland via rental site Zumper to uncover the city's most lavish listings.
Read on to see the most select listings on the market. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
2341 Leimert Blvd. (Oakmore)
Up first, this home situated at 2341 Leimert Blvd. in Oakmore has an impressive four bedrooms and three bathrooms, and it's 3,075-square-feet in size. Whereas the average price for a four-bedroom rental in Oakland is roughly $3,500/month, this pad is currently listed at $6,850/month. What, exactly, makes it so expensive?
The home features a fireplace, hardwood flooring, a kitchen island, granite countertops, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, a deck, a backyard and garage parking. Living in this expansive home isn't all-inclusive: pets aren't welcome.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location requires a car for most errands, has minimal bike infrastructure and has some transit options.
1214 Hampel St. (Trestle Glen)
This home at 1214 Hampel St. has two bedrooms and one bathroom. The average price for a two-bedroom rental in Oakland is about $2,700/month, but this spot is currently going for $3,850/month.
In the unit, you can expect a dishwasher, hardwood floors, built-in storage features, new windows, in-unit laundry, quartz countertops and ample cabinet space. The home also boasts an outdoor deck and a yard. As glamorous as this apartment might appear, pets aren't welcome.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is very walkable, is somewhat bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
288 Third St., #216 (Jack London Square)
Finally, check out this apartment over at 288 Third St. near Jack London Square with two bedrooms and two bathrooms thatt spans 1,337-square-feet. This rental is currently going for $3,795/month.
The apartment features a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet, stainless steel appliances, wooden cabinetry, large windows and granite countertops. Assigned parking is offered as a building amenity. Inhabiting this high-end home isn't all-inclusive: cats and dogs aren't welcome.
Walk Score indicates that this location is a "walker's paradise," is quite bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.
