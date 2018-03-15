  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
REAL ESTATE

USF Proposes New Student Dormitories On Lone Mountain

Site proposed for new dormitories. | Photo: Google

By Hoodline
As announced by the Examiner, the University of San Francisco is looking to expand its student housing by razing existing structures on its Lone Mountain campus to build two new dormitories estimated to cost $68 million.

If approved, the buildings would add as much as 200,000 gross square feet above ground and 77,000 square feet in an underground parking garage, according to documents on file with the city.

The new dormitories would significantly alter the hill's profile: to create 444 new rooms proposed as the development's upper limit, the school would bulldoze four buildings, two tennis courts and eliminate 78 parking spaces.

New structures would add 150 apartments with 606 beds to USF's housing inventory, with six units reserved for residential staff. Depending on the final proposal, the buildings could top out at 144 feet, which would significantly alter Lone Mountain's profile.

Increasing the school's housing volume would allow it to house more of its approximately 6,700 undergraduate students, who are guaranteed on-campus housing for two semesters in their first year. In total, USF had a total enrollment of 11,800 students in 2017.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineSan Francisco
REAL ESTATE
How Far Does $2,200 Actually Go In Oakland's Rental Market?
The Cheapest Apartment Rentals In San Jose, Explored
What $4,200 Rents You In The Mission Today
What Will $2,600 Rent You In San Jose, Right Now?
Public Works Rejects Request To Remove Trees At Transamerica Pyramid
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Bay Area students walk out in response to gun violence
'gUnsafe': Student signs and slogans from school walkouts
PHOTOS: Active shooter, hostages taken at Yountville veterans home
PHOTOS: ABC7 behind-the-scenes at the 90th Oscars
More Photos