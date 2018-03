What $4,200 Rents You In The Mission Today

3420 18th St., #402

600 S Van Ness Ave., #203

720 York St., #206

Curious about how far a housing dollar stretches in the Mission?According to Zumper , median rents right now in the Mission are $2,445 for a studio, $3,298 for a 1-bedroom, and $4,200 for a 2-bedroom apartment.With that in mind, we've rounded up listings to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding a home in the area for $4,200/month or less.Note: these prices and availability are subject to change.Listed at $4,200/month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo with 570 square feet is located at 3420 18th St.In the condo, you can expect both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Amenities offered in the building include garage parking, a roof deck, an elevator and secured entry. Cats and dogs aren't welcome.Next, there's this 710-square-foot, 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 600 S. Van Ness Ave. which is listed for $4,100/month.The building offers assigned parking, outdoor space and an elevator. In the furnished unit, there are hardwood floors, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry and a balcony. Good news for pet guardians: cats and dogs are welcome.(See the complete listing here .)Here's a 560-square-foot, 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 720 York St. that's also going for $4,100/month.In the furnished unit, you'll get central heating, hardwood flooring, high ceilings, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry and exposed brick. Pets aren't permitted.(Check out the complete listing here .)---