What $4,200 Rents You In The Mission Today

According to Zumper, median rents right now in the Mission are $2,445 for a studio, $3,298 for a 1-bedroom, and $4,200 for a 2-bedroom apartment.
With that in mind, we've rounded up listings to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding a home in the area for $4,200/month or less.
Note: these prices and availability are subject to change.
3420 18th St., #402
Listed at $4,200/month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo with 570 square feet is located at 3420 18th St.
In the condo, you can expect both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Amenities offered in the building include garage parking, a roof deck, an elevator and secured entry. Cats and dogs aren't welcome.
600 S Van Ness Ave., #203
Next, there's this 710-square-foot, 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 600 S. Van Ness Ave. which is listed for $4,100/month.
The building offers assigned parking, outdoor space and an elevator. In the furnished unit, there are hardwood floors, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry and a balcony. Good news for pet guardians: cats and dogs are welcome.
(See the complete listing here.)
720 York St., #206
Here's a 560-square-foot, 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 720 York St. that's also going for $4,100/month.
In the furnished unit, you'll get central heating, hardwood flooring, high ceilings, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry and exposed brick. Pets aren't permitted.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
---
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.