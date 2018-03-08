What Does $1,700 Rent You In San Jose, Today?

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below.
7213 Rainbow Dr. (Calabazas)
Listed at $1,695 / month, this 400-square-foot studio apartment is located at 7213 Rainbow Dr.
In the apartment, you can anticipate a walk-in closet, a balcony, hardwood floors and ample natural lighting. The building has on-site laundry, garage parking, a swimming pool, storage space and on-site management. Pets aren't allowed.
(Take a look at the complete listing here.)
617 S 9th St., #4 (Downtown)
Next, there's this studio apartment located at 617 S 9th St. It's listed for $1,625 / month for its 350 square feet of space.
In the sunny apartment, there are built-in storage features, generous closet space and hardwood floors. The building has on-site laundry. Pets aren't allowed.
(See the complete listing here.)
11730 Southwood Dr. (San Tomas - North)
Here's a 535-square-foot studio apartment at 11730 Southwood Dr. (at Latimer Avenue) that's going for $1,600 / month.
In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, garden access, ceiling fans and plenty of natural lighting. Cats and dogs aren't permitted.
(See the full listing here.)
---
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.