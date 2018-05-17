What does $1,800 rent you in Oakland, today?

We rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding a spot in Oakland on a budget of $1,800/month.
314 Warwick Ave. (Adams Point)
Listed at $1,800/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 314 Warwick Ave.
Amenities include carpeted floors, large windows, a ceiling fan and granite countertops. Cats and dogs are not welcome.
Walk Score indicates that this location is very walkable, is convenient for biking and has good transit options.
1834 Peralta St. (Prescott)
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 1834 Peralta St. that's going for $1,795/month.
In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, a stove, granite countertops and built-in storage features. Pets are not welcome.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location is very walkable, very bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
1921 26th Ave., #35 (Reservoir Hill/ Meadow Brook)
This 550-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 1921 26th Ave. is going for $1,749/month.
The building features on-site laundry and secured entry. In the apartment, there's a fireplace, hardwood floors, a flat-screen TV, a ceiling fan and stainless steel appliances. Pet guardians, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot, has some bike infrastructure and has good transit options.
7036 MacArthur Blvd. (Millsmont)
Next, take a look at this 600-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom that's located at 7036 MacArthur Blvd. It's listed for $1,725/month.
Apartment amenities include carpeted floors, a stove, wooden cabinetry and large windows. Cats and dogs are not permitted, but secured entry is offered as a building amenity.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is very walkable, fairly bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
2522 35th Ave. (Harrington)
Located at 2522 35th Ave., here's a 600-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom that's listed for $1,700/month.
Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. The apartment offers a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, wooden cabinetry, granite countertops, a new stove and a breakfast bar. Building amenities include assigned parking.
According to Walk Score, this location is somewhat walkable, is relatively bikeable and has good transit options.
