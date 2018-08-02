What does $1,800 rent you in Oakland, today?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating a rental in Oakland if you're on a budget of $1,800/month.
Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
1829 Sixth Ave., #306 (Ivy Hill)
Listed at $1,800/month, this studio apartment is located at 1829 Sixth Ave., #306.
Amenities in the unit include hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and a freshly remodeled bathroom. The building has on-site laundry. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are welcome.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location is friendly for those on foot, is bikeable and has good transit options.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
2530 35th Ave. (Harrington)
Here's a 600-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 2530 35th Ave. that's going for $1,800/month.
When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry, secured entry, and on-site management. In the unit, you'll find stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, a gas stove, hardwood floors and lots of closet space. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, has some bike infrastructure and offers many nearby public transportation options.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
7036 MacArthur Blvd. (Millsmont)
Next, check out this 600-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom that's located at 7036 MacArthur Blvd.. It's listed for $1,800/month.
When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry, storage space, secured entry and on-site management. Animals are not permitted.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is very walkable, is fairly bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
(Take a look at the complete listing here.)
365 Hanover Ave., #203 (Cleveland Heights)
Here's a studio apartment at 365 Hanover Ave., #203 that's going for $1,795/month.
When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry and secured entry. In the apartment, there are hardwood floors, a walk-in closet, a dishwasher and lots of windows with natural light, as well as a view of Lake Merritt. Cats and dogs are not welcome.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location is quite walkable, is convenient for biking and has good transit options.
(Take a look at the full listing here.)
