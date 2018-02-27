What Does $1,800 Rent You In San Jose, Today?

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below.
1211 Garbo Way, #107 (West San Jose)
Here's this studio apartment over at 1211 Garbo Way. It's listed for $1,795 / month.
In the apartment, there are a balcony, a mix of carpeting and tile flooring and ample natural lighting. The building has a swimming pool. Hairball alert: cats are allowed.
3226 Kimber Ct., #102 (Cambrian Park)
Here's an 815-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo at 3226 Kimber Ct. that's going for $1,795 / month.
In the unit, you'll get a dishwasher, a balcony and great views. Building amenities include outdoor space, a carport and a swimming pool. Pets aren't welcome.
394 Boynton Ave. (Winchester North)
Next, check out this 400-square-foot studio apartment that's located at 394 Boynton Ave. It's listed for $1,750 / month.
The building offers on-site laundry, a swimming pool, a fitness center and on-site management. The sunny unit has hardwood floors and great closet space. Unfortunately, cats and dogs aren't welcome.
466 N 13th St. (San Jose - Northside)
Located at 466 N 13th St., here's a 450-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,750/ month.
When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry and off-street parking. The bright unit has hardwood floors and built-in storage features. Sadly, pets aren't permitted.
7213 Rainbow Dr. (Calabazas)
Listed at $1,750 / month, this 400-square-foot apartment is located at 7213 Rainbow Dr.
In the apartment, you can expect a walk-in closet, a balcony and hardwood floors. Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry, garage parking, a swimming pool, storage space and on-site management. Unfortunately, pets aren't welcome.
