REAL ESTATE

What Does $2,000 Rent You In Ivy Hill, Today?

1925 7th Ave. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Ivy Hill? We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down a place in this Oakland neighborhood if you don't want to spend more than $2,000 / month on rent. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Take a look at the listings, below.

1925 7th Ave.




Listed at $1,975 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 1925 7th Ave.

In the apartment, you can expect in-unit laundry, hardwood floors, generous closet space and ample natural lighting. Cats and dogs aren't allowed.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

409 E 21st St.



Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment located at 409 E 21st St. It's listed for $1,970 / month for its 600 square feet of space.

The sunny unit has hardwood floors, built-in storage features, high ceilings and granite countertops. The buildings has on-site laundry. Cats and dogs aren't permitted.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

1830 6th Ave., #18




Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 1830 6th Ave. that's going for $1,933 / month.

The sunny unit has hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, plenty of cabinet space and granite countertops. The building has secured entry and on-site laundry. Cats and dogs aren't permitted.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineOakland
REAL ESTATE
Unique housing build in Berkeley made of prefab modular units from China
What does $1,800 rent you in Oakland, today?
What's the priciest residential rental available in Walnut Creek?
Renting in Downtown San Jose: What will $1,800 get you?
What's the cheapest rental available in the Mission, right now?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Nia Wilson memorial service
Office pool claims massive Mega Millions jackpot
MAPS: Interactive home damage, wildfires burning across California
Funeral taking place for Oakland BART stabbing victim Nia Wilson
No 'definitive' motive in Vegas mass shooting that killed 58
New evacuations, Red Flag Warning issued for Mendocino Complex Fires
Almost 400 sick from McDonald's salad parasite
7 puppies rescued from uninhabited island
Show More
'Crazy Rich Asians' director grew up around dad's world-famous Los Altos restaurant
Girl who went missing from DC airport found safe in Queens, NY
Accident involving motorcycle and big rig cleared from Bay Bridge
DMV expanding Saturday hours starting tomorrow
Top intel officials stress election security during White House visit
More News