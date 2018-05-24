What does $2,000 rent you in San Jose?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding an apartment in San Jose if you've got a budget of $2,000/month.
Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
1315 La Terrace Circle (South Almaden Valley)
Listed at $2,000/month, this 650-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit is located at 1315 La Terrace Circle.
A swimming pool is offered as a building amenity. In the apartment, you can anticipate a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, in-unit laundry, wooden cabinetry and a fireplace. Animals are not allowed.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area isn't very walkable, is bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
(See the complete listing here.)
88 N. Jackson Ave., #412 (North Valley)
Here's a 720-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo at 88 N. Jackson Ave. that's also going for $2,000/month.
The apartment features hardwood flooring, air conditioning, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, recessed lighting, granite countertops and a kitchen island. Pets are not welcome.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location is somewhat walkable, is bikeable and has good transit options.
(Take a look at the full listing here.)
1150 Francisco Ave. (North Willow Glen / Gardner)
Next, check out this 800-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom that's located at 1150 Francisco Ave. It's listed for $1,995/month.
In the corner unit, you'll find carpeted floors, closet space, new appliances and granite countertops. The building has assigned parking and on-site laundry. Animals are not permitted.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is very walkable, is convenient for biking and has a few nearby public transportation options.
(See the complete listing here.)