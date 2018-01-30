What Does $2,200 Rent You In Oakland, Today?

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below.
250 Whitmore St., #104 (Piedmont Avenue)
Listed at $2,200 / month, this 730-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo is located at 250 Whitmore St. The building boasts a swimming pool and a fitness center. The sunny unit has a dishwasher, a mix of hardwood flooring and carpeting and spacious counter tops. Cats and dogs aren't welcome. (See the complete listing here.)
1 Kelton Ct., #7f (Piedmont Avenue)
Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment located at 1 Kelton Ct. It's listed for $2,195 / month. The building boasts on-site laundry, garage parking and an elevator. In the seventh-floor unit, there are a dishwasher, new carpeting, granite counter tops and a balcony. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome. (Take a gander at the complete listing here.)
2014 Chestnut St. (Ralph Bunche)
Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom cottage at 2014 Chestnut St., which is going for $2,150 / month. In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Unfortunately, cats and dogs aren't welcome. (Check out the complete listing here.)
2030 109th Ave. (Durant Manor)
Finally, check out this 624-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom single-family home that's located at 2030 109th Ave. It's listed for $2,100 / month. In the unit, you'll get in-unit laundry. The building features garage parking and outdoor space. Pets aren't permitted. (See the complete listing here.)
---
