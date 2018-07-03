What does $2,200 rent you in San Jose, today?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down a place in San Jose if you don't want to spend more than $2,200/month on rent.
Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
1550 Technology Drive (North San Jose)
Listed at $2,195/month, this 665-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence is located at 1550 Technology Drive, #4041.
The building features garage parking, a swimming pool and a fitness center. In the unit, expect granite countertops, updated light fixtures, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, both central heating and air conditioning, a balcony and in-unit laundry. Water and garbage is included in the price of rent. Animals are not allowed.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, is convenient for biking and offers many nearby public transportation options.
1470 English Drive (West San Jose)
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom located at 1470 English Drive. It's listed for $2,188/month for its 760 square feet of space.
The apartment features hardwood floors, high ceilings, a walk-in closet, a balcony, granite countertops, recessed lighting, stainless steel appliances and air conditioning. Building amenities include assigned carport parking, a swimming pool, extra storage and on-site management. Cats and dogs are not welcome here.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is moderately walkable, is relatively bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
2130 Southwest Expy (North Willow Glen/Gardner)
Here's a 700-square-foot studio apartment at 2130 Southwest Expressway that's going for $2,165/month.
Building amenities include a swimming pool, outdoor space and a fitness center. In the unit, you are promised stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, wooden cabinetry, granite countertops and a kitchen island. Cats and dogs are welcome here.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is very walkable, is convenient for biking and has some transit options.
