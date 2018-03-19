REAL ESTATE

What Does $2,400 Rent You In Downtown, Today?

1390 Saddle Rack St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Downtown?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating an apartment in this San Jose neighborhood if you're on a budget of $2,400 / month. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Read on for the listings.

1390 Saddle Rack St.




Listed at $2,395 / month, this 917-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 1390 Saddle Rack St.

In the unit, you can expect both air conditioning and central heating, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet and a balcony. The building offers garage parking, a swimming pool and a fitness center. One small dog is allowed in the unit.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

20 S 2nd St., #238




Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom single-family home situated at 20 S 2nd St. It's also listed for $2,395 / month for its 887-square-feet of space.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate garage parking, a business center, outdoor space and a fitness center. In the unit, there are high ceilings, a dishwasher, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, a balcony and stainless steel appliances. Cats and dogs aren't welcome.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

411 Park Ave., #327



Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 411 Park Ave. that's going for $2,395 / month.

In the unit, you'll get carpeting, a dishwasher, central heating, a balcony and ample cabinet space. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry, garage parking, a fitness center, an elevator and secured entry. Both cats and dogs are welcome.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
---

