What Does $2,400 Rent You In Downtown, Today?

Take a look at what rentals the neighborhood has to offer, below.
Take a peek at what rentals the neighborhood has to offer, below.
446 W San Fernando St.
Listed at $2,400 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 446 W San Fernando St.
In the apartment, you can expect high ceilings, hardwood floors, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting, bay windows and plenty of natural light. Cats are welcome.
1390 Saddle Rack St.
Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom unit, situated at 1390 Saddle Rack St. and listed at $2,395 / month for its 917-square-feet of space.
The apartment features a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet, a balcony, a ceiling fan and stainless steel appliances. The building boasts garage parking, a swimming pool and a fitness center. One small dog will be considered.
20 S 2nd St., #238
Finally, here's an 887-square-foot, 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, located at 20 S 2nd St., that's also going for $2,395 / month.
In the unit, you'll get high ceilings, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a balcony, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Amenities offered in the building include assigned parking, outdoor space, a fitness center and a business center. Pets aren't welcome.
