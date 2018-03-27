REAL ESTATE

What Does $2,400 Rent You In Downtown, Today?

446 W San Fernando St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Downtown?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring a place in this San Jose neighborhood if you've got a budget of $2,400 / month. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Take a peek at what rentals the neighborhood has to offer, below.

446 W San Fernando St.




Listed at $2,400 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 446 W San Fernando St.

In the apartment, you can expect high ceilings, hardwood floors, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting, bay windows and plenty of natural light. Cats are welcome.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

1390 Saddle Rack St.




Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom unit, situated at 1390 Saddle Rack St. and listed at $2,395 / month for its 917-square-feet of space.

The apartment features a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet, a balcony, a ceiling fan and stainless steel appliances. The building boasts garage parking, a swimming pool and a fitness center. One small dog will be considered.

(See the complete listing here.)

20 S 2nd St., #238



Finally, here's an 887-square-foot, 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, located at 20 S 2nd St., that's also going for $2,395 / month.

In the unit, you'll get high ceilings, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a balcony, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Amenities offered in the building include assigned parking, outdoor space, a fitness center and a business center. Pets aren't welcome.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
