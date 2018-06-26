What does $2,500 rent you in the Bay Area?

We compared what $2,500 might get you in Alameda, Berkeley, Daly City and Oakland, using data from rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating a place in the area.
What amenities and square footage might you get for the money, and how does location change the equation?
Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Rental price medians are calculated considering all of the listings between zero and four bedrooms within a defined geography that appeared in Zumper's database over the 90-day period immediately preceding the publish date of this article.
Alameda -- 2063 San Antonio Ave.
This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 2063 San Antonio Ave. in Alameda's Bronze Coast neighborhood. Asking $2,500/month, it's priced 19 percent higher than the $2,100 median rent for a one bedroom in Alameda.
When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking and on-site laundry. In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, a stove, wooden cabinetry and ample natural light. Animals are not welcome.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is quite walkable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
Berkeley -- 1246 Ashby Ave.
Next, there's this two-bedroom, one-bathroom over at 1246 Ashby Ave. in Berkeley. It's also listed for $2,500/month for its 742 square feet of space--29 percent less than Berkeley's median two-bedroom rent of $3,500.
Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry and outdoor space. The apartment features a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, closet space, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and large windows. Animals are not welcome.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is quite walkable, is great for biking and offers many nearby public transportation options.
Daly City -- 755 Templeton Ave.
Listed at $2,450/month, this 800-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom at 755 Templeton Ave. in Daly City is 12 percent below Daly City's median two-bedroom rent of $2,795.
Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, closet space, built-in storage features and large windows. The building offers assigned parking and on-site laundry. Animals are not allowed.
According to Walk Score, this location is somewhat walkable.
Oakland -- 4602 Park Blvd.
Finally, here's a 550-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 4602 Park Blvd. in Oakland's Glenview neighborhood, listed at $2,500/month. That's 15 percent pricier than Oakland's median one-bedroom rent of $2,170.
In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, generous cabinet space and ample natural light. On-site laundry is offered as a building amenity. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are permitted.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location is quite walkable, is somewhat bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
