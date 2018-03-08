What Does $2,600 Rent You In San Francisco, Today?

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below.
636 33rd Ave., #5 (Outer Richmond)
Listed at $2,600 / month, this studio apartment is located at 636 33rd Ave.
In the sunny top-floor apartment, you can expect hardwood floors, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and stainless steel appliances. When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry, garage parking and outdoor space. Hairball alert: cats are allowed.
1015 Pierce St., #100 (Western Addition)
Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 1015 Pierce St. that's going for $2,595 / month.
In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, generous closet space and ample natural lighting. The building boasts on-site laundry, outdoor space and an elevator. Hairball alert: cats are permitted.
449 Filbert St. (North Beach)
Next, check out this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment that's located at 449 Filbert St. It's listed for $2,595 / month.
In the bright second-floor unit, you'll get hardwood floors, high ceilings and built-in shelving. Cats and dogs aren't welcome.
765 Geary St., #302 (Tenderloin)
Located at 765 Geary St., here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment that's listed for $2,595/ month.
The bright unit has hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a walk-in closet. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome.
650 Turk St., #807 (Tenderloin)
Listed at $2,595 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo is located at 650 Turk St.
In the eighth-floor unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, ceiling fans, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and ample natural lighting. Amenities offered in the building include outdoor space, a roof deck and an elevator. Pets aren't allowed.
1633 California St., #214 (Polk)
Next, check out this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment that's located at 1633 California St.. It's listed for $2,575 / month.
In the sunny unit, you'll get hardwood floors, a walk-in closet, plenty of storage space and built-in shelving. Pets aren't allowed.
360 Guerrero St., #215 (Mission Dolores)
Located at 360 Guerrero St., here's a 620-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment that's listed for $2,550 / month.
In the unit, you can anticipate a dishwasher, a walk-in closet, built-in shelving and carpeting. The building has on-site laundry and assigned parking. Cats and dogs aren't welcome.
