What Does $2,600 Rent You In San Jose, Today?

446 West San Fernando St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in San Jose? We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating housing in San Jose if you've got a budget of $2,600 / month. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below.

446 West San Fernando St. (Downtown)




Listed at $2,600 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 446 West San Fernando St.

In the unit, you can anticipate high ceilings, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, bay windows, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and ample natural lighting. Pets aren't permitted. The unit also has additional storage space in the basement.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

3500 Palmilla Dr., #157 (North San Jose)




Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment over at 3500 Palmilla Dr. It's listed for $2,580 / month for its 741 square feet of space.

The sunny unit has carpeting, a deck, ample cabinet space and built-in storage features. The building has a swimming pool, a fitness center, outdoor space and a residents' lounge. Both cats and dogs are welcome.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

232 South 10th St., #2 (San Jose - University)




Here's a 1,632-square-foot studio apartment at 232 South 10th St. that's going for $2,548 / month.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry and garage parking. The unit has hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, a loft bed, built-in storage features, generous closet space and ample natural lighting. Cats and dogs aren't permitted.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)

1165 Foxchase Dr. (Branham / Pearl)




Next, check out this 1,150-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment that's located at 1165 Foxchase Dr. It's listed for $2,500 / month.

In the end unit, you'll get a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, hardwood floors, abundant windows, a balcony and high ceilings. Pets aren't allowed.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
