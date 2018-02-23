What Does $2,700 Rent You In San Francisco, Today?

Take a look at the listings, below.
210 Valley St. (Noe Valley)
Listed at $2,700 / month, this 800-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom cottage is located at 210 Valley St.
The unit has a mix of carpeting and hardwood flooring, a private deck, built-in storage features and ample natural lighting. Cats and dogs aren't permitted.
2300 Pacific Ave., #307 (Pacific Heights)
Next, there's this studio apartment over at 2300 Pacific Ave. (at Fillmore Street). It's also listed for $2,700 / month.
Building amenities include on-site laundry, garage parking, outdoor space and an elevator. In the unit, there are hardwood floors, a dishwasher and stainless steel appliances. Pets aren't welcome.
143 Dolores St., #A (Mission Dolores)
Next, check out this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment that's located at 143 Dolores St. It's listed for $2,700 / month.
In the unit, you'll have hardwood floors and ample natural lighting. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry. Hairball alert: feline friends are allowed.
532 Hugo St. (Inner Sunset)
Located at 532 Hugo St., here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment that's listed for $2,700/ month.
When it comes to building amenities, expect additional storage space. The bright unit has both carpeting and laminate flooring. Hairball alert: feline friends are permitted.
1345 Sacramento St., #7 (Nob Hill)
Listed at $2,700 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 1345 Sacramento St.
In the bright unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, high ceilings and granite counter tops. The building features on-site laundry. Unfortunately, cats and dogs aren't welcome.
2240 Lombard St., #104 (Marina)
Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment located at 2240 Lombard St. It's listed for $2,700 / month.
When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry. In the sunny unit, there are hardwood floors, a dishwasher and wood cabinetry. Cats and dogs aren't welcome.
145 Fell St., #406 (Civic Center)
Here's a 500-square-foot studio apartment at 145 Fell St. that's going for $2,695 / month.
The building features on-site laundry, an elevator, secured entry and on-site management. In the apartment, there are hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and exposed bricks. Both cats and dogs are welcome.
